Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $7.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.