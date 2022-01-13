Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 621,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,673,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

