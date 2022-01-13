Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,769,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,016,384 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 4.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,335,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 51,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.41. 849,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,982,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $56.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

