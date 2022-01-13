West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Lifted to “Buy” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$118.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$120.00.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$148.32.

Shares of WFG opened at C$123.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$77.32 and a 52-week high of C$124.74. The company has a market cap of C$13.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 16.6100011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.91%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

