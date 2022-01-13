West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

WST stock opened at $401.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

