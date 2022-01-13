Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.75

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and traded as high as $27.23. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 21,656 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $934.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.75.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $293.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

