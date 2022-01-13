WHALE Market Cap Reaches $78.71 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.78 or 0.00025211 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $78.71 million and $1.07 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00063402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00075833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.27 or 0.07656695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,728.80 or 0.99949552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067666 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

