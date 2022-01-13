William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $7.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.17.

LULU opened at $352.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.72. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.