Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.76 and last traded at $73.76. Approximately 5,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 539,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,200,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.