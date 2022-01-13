Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 61,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,509,299 shares.The stock last traded at $8.70 and had previously closed at $8.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 489.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

