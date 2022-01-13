Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

WIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

NYSE WIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. 138,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,299. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

