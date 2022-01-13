Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wolverine have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock was hit by its lower-than-expected sales in the third quarter and a slashed earnings view for 2021. Results partly reflected the impacts of the ongoing supply-chain disruption caused by the logistic delays due to port congestions. The company's Merrell brand was the most impacted by the factory closures in Vietnam in the quarter. Nonetheless, earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the quarter, and both metrics grew year over year on strong demand for its brands, robust direct-to-consumer sales and a solid performance at stores. It anticipates demand for its brands to remain strong, evident from the strong order book. Management remains optimistic about its portfolio with performance categories like hiking, running and work likely to perform well.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,499. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $6,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

