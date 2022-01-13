World Asset Management Inc Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.59. 14,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

