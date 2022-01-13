World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,948,000 after acquiring an additional 40,273 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 557,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.17. 77,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,070,355. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $382.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.87.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.