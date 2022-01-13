World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,312 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 86.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.02. 24,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

