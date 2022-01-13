World Asset Management Inc Sells 806 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.50.

NFLX traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $533.54. 49,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,101. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $621.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

