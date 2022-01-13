XP Power (LON:XPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4,235.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,235 ($57.49) and last traded at GBX 4,920 ($66.78), with a volume of 22227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,800 ($65.16).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($88.23) price target on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £989.96 million and a P/E ratio of 27.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,132.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,255.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

