Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

