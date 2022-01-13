Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 1,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 272,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Youdao by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Youdao by 23,908.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

