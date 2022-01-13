Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 0.57.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

