Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Arko reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARKO opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

