Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $724.94 Million

Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce sales of $724.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $711.78 million and the highest is $749.00 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $642.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after buying an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after buying an additional 937,118 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after buying an additional 843,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $70.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

