Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $424.54 Million

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post $424.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $430.31 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $353.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.86. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.