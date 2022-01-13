Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post sales of $73.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.61 million to $74.14 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $62.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $279.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.49 million to $281.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $299.65 million, with estimates ranging from $291.11 million to $309.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 234.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,787 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $5,087,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $4,524,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

