Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NVGS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,529. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.96 million, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

