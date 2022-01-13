Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. Omnicell posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Omnicell by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,330,000.

Omnicell stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,032. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $116.07 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

