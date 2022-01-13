Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,075. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

