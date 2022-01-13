Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $970.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded down $11.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.51. 803,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.02.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

