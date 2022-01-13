Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $15.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 2.87.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

