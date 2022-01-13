Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.78. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

TSN traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $93.27.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.