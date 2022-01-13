Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.78. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

TSN traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $93.27.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

