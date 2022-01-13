Zacks: Analysts Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. First Community’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $394,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.