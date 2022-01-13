Zacks: Analysts Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.49 EPS

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. First Community’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $394,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.