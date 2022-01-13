Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.05). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of LAC stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 284,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

