Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Veeco Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,870,000 after acquiring an additional 115,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,334,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

