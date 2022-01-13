Zacks: Analysts Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report sales of $262.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $398.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,752,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Voya Financial by 5,257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 445,201 shares during the period.

NYSE VOYA traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $73.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.