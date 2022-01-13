Zacks: Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 341,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

