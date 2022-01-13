Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post $0.01 EPS

Analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Amarin reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Amarin stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. Amarin has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

