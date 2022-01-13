Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.01. Copart posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $140.68 on Thursday. Copart has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

