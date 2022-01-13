Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.47. Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million.

FBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 366,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,101. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $231.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.28. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

