Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.48). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDXH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.