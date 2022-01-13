Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.30. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

