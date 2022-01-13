Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after buying an additional 989,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,284,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

