Zacks: Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce sales of $109.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.01 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $51.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $408.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $525.86 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $575.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 877,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,562. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $356.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

