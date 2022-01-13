Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE BDN opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

