Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce sales of $60.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Cutera posted sales of $49.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $225.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $226.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $246.55 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $248.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.43. Cutera has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 424.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 84.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.