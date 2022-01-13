Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $952.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

