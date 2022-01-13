Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Stantec also reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

STN opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after buying an additional 953,289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after buying an additional 846,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stantec by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after buying an additional 605,271 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Stantec by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after buying an additional 420,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Stantec by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after buying an additional 314,755 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

