Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANGI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Angi has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $332,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Angi by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 139.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 467,166 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Angi by 41.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,146,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,311 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at about $3,702,000. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

