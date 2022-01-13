Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Sell

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APYX. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.84. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.