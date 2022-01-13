Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Hold

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

