Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Sell

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of AVEO opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 152,590 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $207,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 147,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 50,027 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

